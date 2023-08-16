Queens Park Rangers bounced back from a dreadful start to the season by beating Cardiff City 2-1 last Saturday.

The Rs travelled to Wales to face the Bluebirds on the back of a 4-0 demolition by Watford on the opening weekend.

However, against the odds, QPR claimed all three points, and Gareth Ainsworth will hope this is the start of an upward turn for his side.

While focus will be on the upcoming matches, the transfer window still has just over two weeks left to run, and Ainsworth and co. will be keen to further strengthen their side.

But certain incomings may depend on what happens to the future of players like Chris Willock.

What is the latest on Chris Willock’s future at QPR?

Willock has now entered the final 12 months of his contract with the West London club and has therefore attracted interest from opposition teams.

The winger has been at QPR since 2020, when he joined from Portuguese side Benfica on a permanent basis. Willock has been an important player for the Rs, playing over 100 times for the club, which has seen him record 16 goals and 18 assists.

But as mentioned, Willock is now in the final year of his contract, and it seems he could be moved on by the Championship club before they lose him for nothing next summer.

It has been reported by Darren Witcoop, that QPR are willing to sell Willock in this transfer window ahead of fellow midfielder Ilias Chair.

That comes after it was exclusively reported by Football League World, that Bristol City are interested in signing the QPR man in this transfer window.

The Robins are looking to find a replacement for Alex Scott, and it seems Willock could be an option. But there may be one hurdle to overcome, as according to FLW sources, Bristol City may struggle to match Willock’s wage demands.

But with Willock potentially leaving the club in the remaining days of the transfer window, QPR need to find a replacement and while he isn’t like for like, they could go no wrong in adding Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton to their ranks for the season.

Why should QPR pursue Tyler Morton after latest Chris Willock development?

It has been reported by Darren Witcoop, that Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton is once again attracting interest from the Championship as he recovers from his broken foot.

As mentioned, Morton isn’t a player you would automatically presume would replace a player like Willock, but QPR are in need of adding some creativity and calmness to their midfield and therefore should be looking at a move for Morton.

Morton has grown in the Liverpool academy, playing nearly 60 times for the club’s youth teams, and gained more experience from his loan spell at Blackburn Rovers last season.

The midfielder was a key player under Jon Dahl Tomasson, showing his qualities week in and week out. He is a player who could bring the capabilities of controlling the midfield, as he averaged 1.1 key passes per game, while he also averaged 44.7 passes per game in the Championship, with his pass success rate being 82.4, as per WhoScored.com.

Morton wouldn’t come into this QPR team and replace Willock’s goals and assists, but he can add a useful, energetic look to the club’s midfield and, more importantly, bring his experience from his time at Blackburn with him.

Really, whether Willock stays at QPR beyond this transfer window or not, the Rs should be looking to strike a deal with Liverpool anyway, as Morton could really add a different dimension to this struggling QPR team.