QPR move ahead of rivals as they try to secure transfer swoop for top-flight European player

Queens Park Rangers are ‘leading the race’ to sign Kenneth Paal on a free transfer after the left-back flew into London for further talks with the club.

The 24-year-old has been a regular for Zwolle in the Eredivisie for the past four years but with his contract expiring this summer it was unclear where he would be playing his football next season.

A host of clubs have been suggested as possible destinations for Paal, including the R’s. And, in an update provided by Fabrizio Romano last night, it appears they are making good progress on a deal, with the player in the capital for discussions on a switch.

“Dutch left back Kenneth Paal will fly in tonight to London for talks with QPR. Negotiations ongoing, QPR could sign him on a free move. Former PSV left back was linked with a move to Bristol City but QPR are leading the race.”

Michael Beale is expected to be very busy in the coming weeks as he looks to reshape the QPR squad ahead of his first season in management.

The verdict

This would appear to be a very good bit of business for QPR as Paal is a player with good pedigree having spent the past four years as a regular in the Dutch top-flight, whilst he also came through at PSV.

So, you would back him to adapt to the Championship and it’s an area of the pitch that QPR need to strengthen.

When you add in that he is available on a free transfer, it seems like a no-brainer for the Londoners and it could be a smart deal for the club.

