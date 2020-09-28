QPR, Middlesbrough target could now stay at Rangers

Jordan Jones’ future has been a topic of discussion this transfer window with many suggesting that he could leave Rangers, but that now seems as though it could not happen.

The winger, as per the Daily Record, has been of interest to several Championship sides this transfer window.

Middlesbrough, Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City have all been credited with an interest in the winger and, in the early stages of the season in Scotland, his omission from the playing squad appeared to offer encouragement to them that a move could happen.

However, he was back in the side at the weekend and performed well as the Gers beat Motherwell 5-1 at Fir Park and has also said, via the Daily Record, that he is hoping to stay at Ibrox.

It would seem the case, then, with not long left in the window, that Jones is planning on staying in Glasgow.

The Verdict

Jones is a good player but it did look as though his Rangers career might come to an end in this transfer window.

Several teams were looking at him from the Championship here in England but it could now be the case that they all miss out on him.