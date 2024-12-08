Key Takeaways Successful transfers have boosted QPR, like Taarabt, Austin, and Zamora.

These players made a mark, whether with skill, goals, or iconic moments.

Despite financial constraints, R's fans cherish the memories these players left.

Queens Park Rangers have pulled off some smart business in the last 20 years. The West Londoners have had their share of transfer misses but they've proven they have an eye for talent as well.

Whilst the club may be a long way from the heights of the Premier League, R's fans will look back on the last 20 years with some fond memories. Plenty of highly talented players have come through the door at Loftus Road, excelled in the Blue and White hoops, and left for a tidy profit.

Times are currently tough for the R's, with the club near the foot of the Championship table, but let us jog your minds and bring back some of the good memories of past players.

Adel Taarabt

Signed from - Tottenham Hotspur

When you think of QPR, it's hard not to imagine Adel Taarabt in those famous Blue and White hoops, coupled with his signature black gloves. The Moroccan is often referred to as the original 'streets won't forget' player, as he produced jaw-dropping moments in the Premier League.

After heading to Loftus Road on loan in 2009, the attacking midfielder signed permanently a year later. Reportedly costing the R's just £1m, it would be fair to say they got their money's worth with Taarabt. Over his five years as a permanent QPR player, the Moroccan went on to make over 100 appearances, scoring 26 goals.

His skill certainly caught the eye of many Premier League fans, which gained him his notorious trickster reputation among English football fans. He eventually moved on from Loftus Road to Benfica in 2015 but left lasting memories for all R's supporters.

Charlie Austin

Signed from - Burnley

Charlie Austin has had a bit of a journeyman career, playing for multiple mid-table Premier League clubs. However, his form at QPR is what put the forward on the map. Joining in 2013 from Burnley, Austin played a pivotal role in the Superhoops' promotion to the Premier League, netting 17 league goals.

The following season would prove to be his best, scoring 18 times in 35 Premier League appearances. Whilst this wasn't enough to keep the R's up, it certainly established him as a lethal force in front of goal. He eventually left for Southampton, having scored 45 times in 82 appearances for QPR. It would be fair to say this was money well spent.

Bobby Zamora

Signed from - Fulham

Whilst Bobby Zamora has a pretty uninspiring goal return for QPR, the striker makes this list solely based on his goal that won QPR the 2014 Championship play-off final. That one goal alone won the R's the richest game in football, which would've more than repaid the £4m they reportedly paid London rivals, Fulham, for his services.

Scoring just 12 times in 83 appearances, the experienced forward's poor goal return can be forgiven after providing one of the most important moments in the club's history.

Clint Hill

Signed from - Crystal Palace

When you think of recent QPR legends, Clint Hill will be one of the first names that springs to mind. The defender followed his former manager, Neil Warnock, to W12 in 2010. In his first season, Hill helped the R's lift the Championship trophy, which also saw him play Premier League football for the first time in his career.

His time with the R's brought two promotions, before eventually departing in 2016, after making well over 150 appearances for the London outfit.

Alejandro Faurlin

Signed from - Instituto

Another man who would go on to exceed the 150 appearance mark for QPR, Alejandro Faurlin, was a relatively unknown player, having forged his career in Argentina and Portugal. However, he would become a cult hero at Loftus Road, thanks to his energetic performances in the midfield.

Faurlin spent seven years in London, with an unsuccessful loan spell to Palmero in 2013 also coming in that time. Sadly, repeated ACL injuries hampered his playing time, and he eventually moved on from the R's. Regardless, it would be fair to say the Hoops got their £3.5m worth out of the Argentine.

Ákos Buzsáky

Signed from - Plymouth Argyle

Hungarian midfielder, Akos Buzsaky, began his career in his native Hungary, before heading to England to play for Plymouth Argyle. The tenacious youngster caught the eye of QPR during his time in Devon, ultimately signing for the club in 2007.

He spent four years at Loftus Road, racking up over 100 appearances and helping the R's achieve promotion to the Premier League in his penultimate season. He also provided some key moments with his 17 goals and won the Kiyan Prince goal of the season award for his side-footed lob against Blackpool.