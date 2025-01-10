This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Marti Cifuentes' Queens Park Rangers have enjoyed a huge upturn in performances and results over the last few weeks, which has seen the R's pull away from the relegation zone in the Championship.

Ahead of their 27th league game of the season away at Plymouth Argyle on 18 January, QPR have lost just once in their last 11 Championship outings dating back to 23 November 2024.

To put this resurgence into context, Cifuentes' side had won just once in the league this season before that, which came in a 2-1 away win at Luton Town on 30 August.

Now Rangers find themselves just eight points outside the play-off places at the halfway point of the season, and should they have a strong January transfer window, the R's could be a dark horse to make the top-six in the second half of the campaign.

But in order to make that happen, which one position in Cifuentes' squad requires strengthening the most this month, and what profile of player is needed to fill it? We put that question to our QPR fan pundit, Louis Moir.

"We've got to have pace up front" - QPR told to target pacey striker in January transfer window

Speaking on the area of QPR's squad that needs bolstering the most during the winter window, Moir said: "I think it's obvious that we need another striker at the club with (Zan) Celar being out injured for the long-term, and the lack of options we have apart from (Michael) Frey.

"Obviously, you've got (Rayan) Kolli who's been good in terms of goal involvements, but you see the difference when he starts up front compared to Frey. We lose that sort of focal point.

"Then you've got Alfie Lloyd as well, who is quite useful when he comes on as a substitute, but he doesn't have that sort of instinct when it comes to scoring goals at this level yet."

Discussing the type of forward QPR should target, Moir said: "So, I think we need a pacey striker. You've seen in games, like the Luton game even, Lloyd came on, he caused carnage and should really have had at least one goal, but it shows in games like that when you need someone with pace up there.

"Hopefully you can get someone with pace, but also has that bit more quality who can score goals. That would suit us to a tee I think. We're lacking that. It's not just that, it's another option, it's a different sort of striker.

"You've got Frey who is very good, he is a handful. But, I just feel sometimes, and it's not just this season, for quite a few years now really we haven't had that sort of option in terms of pace up front, and it's something that we need.

"It would be crucial to us in games, especially in the back end of games. It would be a real threat to have. So, I think we've got to look at a pacey striker, whether it's a loan, a cheap signing or someone on a free. We've got to have pace up front."

Peterborough United striker Ricky-Jade Jones could be an ideal target for Queens Park Rangers

If it's pace up front that QPR are looking for, then they don't come much faster than Peterborough United striker Ricky-Jade Jones.

The 22-year-old is understood to have clocked his personal best 100m sprint time at a blazing 10.9 seconds. For context, the world record time over this distance was set by Usain Bolt in 2009 at just 9.58 seconds.

Fellow Championship side Cardiff City have reportedly held talks over the possibility of signing the Posh striker this month, whilst Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough have also been linked with a move.

Jade Jones is out of contract at the Weston Homes Stadium at the end of the season, meaning there's the potential for a cut-price fee to be had for someone this month.

For a club like QPR who operate on a strict transfer budget, that should be music to their ears. Jade Jones is already well into double-figure goals in all competitions this season - a feat he accomplished last term too -, and appears ready to make the step-up to Championship level.

Ricky-Jade Jones' 23/24 League One stats - per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists Expected goals (xG) Touches in opp. box 43 10 4 15.4 162

Therefore, he presents as an ideal match for what the R's could be looking for from a striker this month.