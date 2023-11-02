Highlights QPR's new manager Marti Cifuentes has a tough job ahead of him as the team is currently in the relegation zone with just two wins from fourteen games.

Chris Willock, a talented player for QPR, has been sidelined under former manager Gareth Ainsworth and hasn't been able to contribute to goals this season. However, given the opportunity, he has the potential to be a game-changer for the struggling team.

Willock's previous performances for QPR have been outstanding, with goals and assists in past seasons. If Cifuentes can give him the chance to play regularly in his preferred position, he could be the key to turning the team's fortunes around.

Marti Cifuentes was appointed first-team manager of QPR on the 30th of October following the sacking of Gareth Ainsworth.

QPR have had a rather worrying campaign so far, with the side picking up just two wins from fourteen games which sees them sit inside the relegation zone.

Gareth Ainsworth's spell as a player with the Hoops was successful, but the same can not be said about his managerial tenure at the club.

The former Wycombe boss left QPR in a concerning state, and it is now the duty of Marti Cifuentes to get the club out of trouble.

The Hoops are currently six points adrift of safety and are at risk of being in the third-tier of English football for the first time in two decades unless things change.

Among the ranks at QPR is an out-of-favour star who, if used correctly, could be the key to success for Cifuentes in his first role in English football.

How has Chris Willock got on this season?

Since Ainsworth's appointment in February, Willock's place in the starting 11 has been far from guaranteed. Firstly, it was due to a hamstring injury, but then it appeared Ainsworth was favoring others over Willock as the 25-year-old remained sidelined.

So far this campaign, Willock has failed to play a full ninety minutes despite being fit. He has started just three of QPR's first 14 games, as well as making six brief appearances off the bench. The Hoops' supporters have been frustrated at his lack of game time as they are fully aware of what he brings to the table.

Willock is yet to get himself a goal contribution this season, but he hasn't been handed a fair run of games yet which can easily have an effect on his confidence. His last start came at the end of September in a 3-1 loss at home to Coventry, with Willock being brought off on the hour mark.

New boss, Marti Cifuentes, must look past this and recognise his superb qualities which have practically been Premier League standard at times.

What can Chris Willock bring to this struggling QPR side?

Aside from his time under Gareth Ainsworth, Willock has been a valuable asset to the West London club.

With his dangerous creativity and an eye for goal, Willock could be exactly what QPR have been crying out for this season, if given the game time.

Allowing Willock to regain his status as a regular starter at the club would undoubtedly be a popular decision among the QPR faithful as the 25-year-old has consistently put in outstanding performances in the past. His 2021/22 campaign stands out as his best by far, with the versatile attacker grabbing seven goals and 11 assists from 35 Championship games.

During that time, he went on an impeccable six-game run where he picked up eight goal contributions.

If Cifuentes can get this sort of form out of Chris Willock, he will be onto a winner.

All Willock requires is a run of games in the number ten role, arguably his best position, and he will more than likely deliver.