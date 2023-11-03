Highlights New QPR head coach Marti Cifuentes sees great potential in midfielders Ilias Chair and Chris Willock, believing they can be important players for the club.

New Queens Park Rangers head coach Marti Cifuentes has hinted that midfielders Ilias Chair and Chris Willock will be a key part of his plans at the club.

Chair enjoyed another impressive campaign last season, scoring five goals and providing nine assists in 42 appearances in all competitions, while he was also named in the Morocco squad for last year's World Cup.

The 26-year-old remained at the club this summer despite reported interest from Leicester City and Leeds United, but he has struggled to produce his best form in the early weeks of the season, providing just two assists in 14 games so far.

Willock was the R's second-highest scorer last season with six goals, but all of those came prior to Michael Beale's departure to Rangers in November.

The 25-year-old, who was linked with Rangers and Middlesbrough this summer, found his minutes limited under former manager Gareth Ainsworth, with most of his nine appearances so far this season coming from the bench.

Ainsworth was sacked by the Hoops on Saturday after the 2-1 loss to leaders Leicester City on Saturday, the club's sixth consecutive defeat, with Cifuentes making the move from Swedish side Hammarby to take over at Loftus Road on Monday.

The Spaniard will take charge for the first time against fellow strugglers Rotherham United at the New York Stadium on Saturday, and his side currently sit 23rd in the Championship table, six points from safety.

What did Marti Cifuentes say on Ilias Chair and Chris Willock?

Cifuentes revealed that he is a big admirer of Chair and Willock, and he believes the pair can be important players for the R's.

"One of the main reasons I was attracted by QPR is because of the squad, and I think there is a lot of technical, talented players that I can fit very well into my way of seeing football," Cifuentes told the BBC's Football Daily podcast.

"Both of the guys that you mentioned actually, I think can be really, really important, but of course, it is about how they will perform, how much difference they can make in the games for us.

"It's not only about having the technique or having the skills, but as well having the capacity to perform week after week after week.

"But it's not a secret that I like Willock, that I like Chair, I think that they can be really, really important players for us.

"They have this X factor in terms of one v one, in terms of changing the rhythm of the game in the last metres, and I do think that both of them actually can score more goals by adjusting some things.

"Big belief in both of them."

What next for Queens Park Rangers?

Cifuentes' comments will be hugely encouraging to Hoops supporters.

The R's have averaged just 38% possession this season, and Ainsworth's direct style of football did not get the best out of the likes of Chair and Willock.

However, with Cifuentes looking to implement a more attractive, attacking style, it would be no surprise to see the pair thrive under his guidance, and it would be a huge boost for the Hoops if they can rediscover their form.

Chair and Willock will be key to the R's survival hopes this season, and it is essential Cifuentes picks up three points in his first game against Rotherham on Saturday.