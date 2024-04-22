Queens Park Rangers manager Marti Cifuentes has revealed his stance on Chris Willock's contract situation as the expiry date for the winger's current deal at Loftus Road gets ever closer.

Soon enough, it will be that time of the year again when teams announce their retained/released lists, and lay out a blueprint for their squad and what is to come in the following football campaign.

However, before we get to that, the fates of all the teams across the EFL must be decided. Some are already set in stone, others aren't quite so sure, and a few are pretty sure but aren't guaranteed; one of those teams is QPR.

Loftus Road played host to a game between the R's and Preston North End, in a game that the home side needed to take points from to feel a bit more confident about their league status.

They were one point above the drop zone when the game kicked off, and they ended the weekend four points clear of the drop zone, thanks to a hard-fought win over the Lilywhites.

They are now up to 50 points for the season, and, with just two games to go, they should just about avoid relegation to League One once again.

A mistake from Lilywhites goalkeeper Freddie Woodman handed Lyndon Dykes a golden opportunity to find the back of the net, and he took it. They then controlled most of the game, and were able to limit Preston to just a couple of shots on target throughout the game.

It was no classic by any stretch of the imagination, but it was a vital three points for the Hoops.

Chris Willock didn't manage to get on the scoresheet, or set up a scoring scenario for one of his teammates, although his dropped cross was the one that fell into the path of Dykes for his goal.

But the man who is currently set to leave Loftus Road after four years with the club was lauded by his manager after the game for his efforts off the ball too, and Cifuentes has said what he wants to see happen with the 26-year-old in the summer.

Marti Cifuentes on Chris Willock's QPR contract situation

QPR's Spanish head coach has said that he hopes that Willock signs a new deal with the R's in the summer, and added that he felt his performance on Saturday was one of someone who wants to keep playing for the club.

Cifuentes said, via the London News Online: "He knows how much we rate him, and I think he knows how much we like him.

"But what is going to happen in the future I don’t know. What is sure is that he showed today that he loves this club and that he wanted to play here and help us."

The 41-year-old also revealed a tactical tweak, involving the former Arsenal academy graduate, that helped them win on Saturday. "Against teams that play a wing-back system with three at the back [like Preston], we have been doing it in different ways – not only depending on formation, but the way they play," said Cifuentes.

"We did a good job to pick up the second balls and then have easy transitions and ways to get high on the pitch. It worked well and when you have good players it works even better.

"When you have good players they like to play close to each other. Chrissy had a fantastic game. Lucas [Andersen] had some actions where he was very close, but I think he is showing he is a very good player. And Illy [Chair] as well is very important for us."

Keeping Chris Willock may be a tough job for QPR

Cifuentes has been a very promising appointment indeed for Rangers. Under Gareth Ainsworth, they were sinking, and sinking quickly, but the Spaniard has got them back above water.

Having him in charge of the club is an exciting prospect for both the players and the fans, but someone like the 26-year-old might want a new challenge.

He's been producing for the R's consistently over the past few seasons, but, despite his good play, and that of others, they have been involved in relegation battles the last two seasons.

Chris Willock's QPR Championship Stats - 2020-21 - 2023-24 Season Apps Starts Goals Assists Average match rating (/10) 23/24* 37 25 4 3 7.04 22/23 28 20 6 2 6.87 21/22 35 33 7 11 7.2 20/21 38 20 3 5 6.83 Stats taken from Sofascore - *correct as of 22nd April

Players of Willock's standard will want to go on and push themselves to the highest level that they can. If he feels that QPR can't get him to that stage, then they may well struggle to get him to sign a new deal.