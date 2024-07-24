Highlights QPR should aim to sign Isaac Hayden to strengthen squad before transfer window closes.

Hayden expressed interest in returning to QPR after successful loan spell.

Competition from other Championship clubs could make signing Hayden challenging for QPR.

Queens Park Rangers will want to strengthen their squad further before the end of the summer transfer window, and the return of Isaac Hayden would be excellent news for boss Marti Cifuentes.

Queens Park Rangers have had a fairly busy summer transfer window so far, with five new signings coming in through the door. Liam Morrison, Daniel Bennie, Hevertton, Paul Nardi and Zan Celar have all arrived to strengthen Cifuentes' squad ahead of the upcoming Championship season.

Celar signed for the Rs from Swiss side FC Lugano to replace striker Sinclair Armstrong, who departed Loftus Road to join fellow second tier outfit Bristol City.

Cifuentes impressed during his first season in West London, securing an 18th place finish for QPR after being appointed as head coach in October to replace Gareth Ainsworth with the club languishing in the relegation zone.

However, the 42-year-old would surely be happy if the Hoops could bring back a player who spent the second half of last season on loan at Loftus Road, especially considering that he is yet to be replaced so far this summer, in Hayden.

QPR should push to sign Isaac Hayden

QPR are yet to find a replacement for Newcastle United midfielder Hayden, who made 17 Championship appearances under Cifuentes during his loan spell last season.

The 29-year-old discussed his short-term future with The Sun towards the end of last season, and admitted that he would be keen on a return to Rangers.

Hayden said: "I had to take a pay-cut to go to QPR, which I was happy to do for the last few months of the season, to get games.

"But it'll be back to square one in the summer but hopefully I can help keep QPR up and would love to stay here if possible."

He managed to achieve his first aim of helping QPR preserve their Championship status, now it just remains to be seen whether a return to the club will materialise, with his wages seeming to be a key issue.

Hayden still has two years remaining on his contract at St James' Park, but he is unlikely to command a hugely significant transfer fee, having not played a game for the Magpies since 2021. QPR may want to explore the possibility of signing the midfielder on another loan deal to avoid needing to cover the entirety of his wage demands.

Isaac Hayden's all-time Championship stats (Transfermarkt) Player Name Appearances Minutes played Isaac Hayden 82 5,005

QPR won nine and drew four of the games that Hayden played last season, so it would be an excellent move if they could bring him back ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

QPR may face competition for Hayden

QPR currently only have Jack Colback, Sam Field and Elijah Dixon-Bonner as their options in the holding midfield roles that Cifuentes likes to operate with, so it is important that they bring in another player capable of performing in that area of the pitch.

The club could face competition from fellow Championship sides for Hayden, and, as stated, his wage demands will be an issue for the Rs if another club strikes an agreement for a permanent deal. Newcastle are extremely unlikely to entertain loan proposals if another club attempts to take him off their hands completely.

Related QPR and Oxford United in transfer battle to sign 9-cap international QPR and Oxford United are interested in signing New Zealand international Sarpreet Singh, who is available on a free after leaving Hansa Rostock.

Ex-England international Carlton Palmer warned QPR fans that a deal for Hayden may be difficult to complete with other clubs keeping tabs on the midfielder's availability.

He said: "QPR are very keen on signing Isaac Hayden from Newcastle on a permanent contract.

"If a deal can't be done, then QPR will look to loan him again for the season, but Newcastle are keen to get Hayden off their wage bill. There will be other clubs that are interested in him in the Championship too.

"QPR remain the favourites. The player enjoyed his time there, enjoyed playing for Cifuentes, but it remains to be seen whether they can meet the player's wage demands."

Bringing Hayden back to Loftus Road is definitely a real possibility this summer, as QPR look to bolster their midfield department ahead of the upcoming season, but it remains to be seen if it will happen or not.

You imagine that Cifuentes will be in dreamland if it does.