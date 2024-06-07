Highlights QPR's rise from doom was spearheaded by Cifuentes' tactics, signings, and revival skills.

Queens Park Rangers' escape from the jaws of the Championship drop zone was a pay-off for Marti Cifuentes' defensive structure, proactive playstyle and shrewd January investment.

In the space of nine months, the Spaniard has brought life back to the dormant West London club. He has turned a team sleepwalking towards impending relegation into potential promotion contenders expected to enjoy a successful season in the second tier next time out.

Rightly, Cifuentes has taken the bulk of the credit for his side's dramatic upturn. Having guided the team to an 18th place finish, he has laid the groundwork for improvement next term.

While QPR seem to be back on track, Cifuentes’ project could be quickly derailed if Burnley come calling and poach their star manager.

The Hoops' future success feels contingent on the 41-year-old’s long-term commitment to the club. If reports linking him to the vacancy at Turf Moor are to be believed, QPR could spend this summer dealing with the Cifuentes fallout instead of building in the right direction.

Cifuentes improved QPR and his departure would be damaging

The Cifuentes appointment represented a significant gamble for QPR. While the former Hammarby boss had enjoyed a successful stint managing in Sweden, he was untested in the English game.

But at the time, the club were at an impasse with Gareth Ainsworth in charge. The QPR cult hero failed to shore up the side’s leaky defence and left the club following six successive defeats last October.

Change was needed and Cifuentes delivered instant improvement, winning three of his opening six games in charge. While the R’s suffered a drop-off in form through the New Year period, he performed the required surgery to tighten up the backline and saw his team kick clear of their relegation rivals in the final furlong of the Championship season.

Under his guidance, the club plugged the gaps in the squad during the January window. Isaac Hayden, one of Cifuentes’ loan signings, played an instrumental role in the team’s survival effort.

By bringing in an imposing, composed ball-winning midfielder, Cifuentes remedied his side's defensive issues. This sign of shrewd investment should excite QPR fans looking forward to the upcoming transfer window.

But hopes of a positive window could be dashed if he is to leave for Burnley. Hayden has been heavily linked with a permanent return to Loftus Road, but he could be unwilling to join the Hoops without Cifuentes in charge.

If QPR have to recruit a new manager and try to assemble a squad to fit a different playstyle, the sense of cohesion at the club could quickly fade away.

Cifuentes' Managerial Career so Far Club Points Per Game Length of Stay QPR 1.5 October 2023 - Present Hammarby 1.8 January 2022 - October 2023 Aalborg 1.5 January 2021 - January 2022 Sandefjord 1.6 June 2018 - December 2020 CE 'LHospitalet 1.1 June 2015 - March 2016 San Andreu 1.3 February 2014 - July 2014 As per Fotmob

The Burnley opportunity could be too good to turn down

Cifuentes will struggle to turn down advances from Burnley, as the Clarets are well-placed to plot an instant return to the Premier League.

While the side from the North-West could endure a turbulent transfer window, as players look to follow Vincent Kompany out the door, the next manager in the Turf Moor dugout will inherit a squad full of quality.

A move to Burnley would represent a move for more resources and opportunity for Cifuentes.

Much of his achievement at QPR has been built upon strong defensive foundations, and the club still needs to make major improvements to their frontline to be competitive at the top end of the division.

In comparison, Burnley’s squad is full of firepower. South African forward Lyle Foster looks set to play a leading role in his side’s promotion effort next season.

The former Monaco forward was one of the bright lights in the Clarets' dismal Premier League campaign. Scoring five goals in 22 starts, he showed signs of promise and could hit the ground running back in the second tier.

Cifuentes could look at the Burnley squad and feel that their promotion ambitions are far more realistic. Throughout his career, he has moved on in search of higher-level football and could not be blamed for feeling that the opportunity represents another ambitious step on the route to the top.

If Cifuentes is to forsake his QPR project in favour of a move to the North West, the foundations he has built could quickly crumble.