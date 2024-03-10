Highlights QPR boss Marti Cifuentes has once again defended Asmir Begovic.

Begovic made some questionable mistakes this season, including versus Middlesbrough on Saturday.

QPR remain outside of the relegation zone despite defat this weekend.

Queens Park Rangers boss Marti Cifuentes has once again defended Asmir Begovic following the club's Championship clash against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

The experienced goalkeeper has been questioned on several occasions so far this season and that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon, with many feeling he could have done better for Middlesbrough's goals, particularly the second.

Boro ran out 2-0 winners at Loftus Road in the end, meaning QPR remain just one point above the relegation zone.

Marti Cifuentes launches Asmir Begovic defence

Despite the disappointment of the result, Cifuentes was quick to jump to Asmir Begovic's defence when his contributions in the match were questioned.

"I’m not here just to judge individually my players. I trust them," Cifuentes told the media, via West London Sport.

“In this case, if you ask me about Asmir, his career speaks for itself and the quality he has.

“If you ask me if I want Asmir in a team that is fighting to avoid relegation I will 100% say that I always want him in my team.

"The experience and leadership he has says everything.”

QPR league position

As briefly mentioned above, following the defeat at the hands of Middlesbrough, QPR remain just one point above the relegation zone, and sit 20th in the Championship standings.

Things at the bottom of the table are incredibly tight, with as many as five teams within three points of Huddersfield Town in 22nd.

There are still nine matches left to play for the R's, and the positive news is that they remain outside of the drop zone for now.

QPR have some intriguing fixtures to come, too.

QPR's remaining Championship fixtures

Given they are out of the drop zone currently, and due to the fixtures they face, QPR will strongly fancy their chances of Championship survival this season.

Indeed, with nine games left, the R's still have to play several of their relegation rivals.

There are matches to come against the likes of Birmingham City, Swansea City, Sheffield Wednesday, and Plymouth Argyle, for example, whilst a fixture away at Sunderland is up next, with the Black Cats having lost six on the bounce.

Given the club's resurgence under Cifuentes, the R's can go into those matches confident of picking up plenty of points - certainly enough to steer them clear of the drop in 2023/24.

That would be a good achievement for the club given they have spent the majority of the season in the relegation zone.