QPR manager’s stance emerges as he appears on radar of former club Rangers

Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers currently have Queens Park Rangers manager Michael Beale at the top of their list to potentially succeed Giovanni van Bronckhorst as their head coach, according to a report on Patreon from Alan Nixon.

Despite their loss yesterday, the English second-tier side have still enjoyed a successful start to the campaign, still sitting in the top six following their defeat against Luton Town with the west London outfit impressing during the early stages of the campaign.

Managing to make a switch to a back four seamlessly following their time under Mark Warburton, Beale has been the subject of a lot of credit at Loftus Road with his side currently on course to be in the promotion mix at the end of the season.

Rangers, meanwhile, are currently at the bottom of their group in the Champions League and are five points adrift of league leaders Celtic going into today’s clash against Motherwell, with a defeat at Fir Park potentially placing van Bronckhorst in further danger of the sack.

The Scottish side are keen to bring someone in that already knows the club if they do relieve van Bronckhorst of his duties and with Beale being Steven Gerrard’s assistant during their time at Ibrox, officials in Glasgow are keen on the QPR manager.

However, Nixon has also revealed that the 42-year-old is currently settled in the English capital and may stay at his current side at this stage even if an offer does come in from the Scottish giants.

The Verdict:

It’s no surprise to see him on Rangers’ radar because he was an influential figure under Gerrard and his absence is clear to see at Villa amid their recent struggles.

Meanwhile, he’s thriving in London and looks to have stamped his authority on his side already, some achievement considering the fact they spent so long under Mark Warburton and could have struggled during the early stages of the season in their quest to adapt.

The players do have to take a considerable amount of credit for that – but the manager does too with Beale making the step up from coaching to management extremely well.

It was a risk for QPR to appoint him – but their faith is currently paying dividends and it wouldn’t be a surprise if his side remains in the promotion mix throughout this campaign, even though yesterday’s was a disappointment.

They may have been disappointing yesterday – but they showed flashes of promise and looked like a team that will be just fine this season – even when they aren’t performing at their full potential.