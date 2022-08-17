QPR manager Mick Beale highlights obstacles to move for new striker

QPR manager Mick Beale has refused to rule out signing a new striker but highlighted the Championship club’s financial position and the development of 19-year-old Sinclair Armstrong as obstacles to such a move.

Lyndon Dykes wasted a number of chances before Josh Bowler scored Blackpool’s winner in first-half stoppage time and the R’s were unable to level after the break despite an impressive cameo from Armstrong.

Charlie Austin and Andre Gray both left the club in the summer but the Championship club have not signed like-for-like replacements.

Leeds United loanee Tyler Roberts is capable of playing as a central striker but has been used as a wide forward or number 10 so far while Macauley Bonne, who is back at the club after his loan spell at Ipswich Town last term, did not even make the bench despite a string of attacking injuries – highlighting his place in the pecking order.

Speaking after last night’s defeat to Blackpool, Beale refused to rule out signing another striker but highlighted the obstacles to such a move.

“I think there are two things to consider here,” said the R’s boss when pressed on whether they were still in the market for a new forward. “There is the club, where it is at with the profitability and sustainability, and there is what you would like in your squad. Those are two completely different things.

“What we’re doing is showing a huge amount of investment and faith in the development of young Sinclair.

“If I go and bring another striker in that is experienced, what happens to his moment? What happens to his minutes? I have got to be mindful of that.

“Also, I have to mindful and the owners are and Les and everyone, about where we are financially at the moment.

“Would I like to strengthen the squad in some areas, of course I would, but I think 23 managers in the Championship would tell you the same.”

The Verdict

It may not be the response that R’s fans were hoping to hear but Beale has not ruled out a move for a new striker just yet.

There are still a few weeks left of the window and despite a host of attacking players in his squad, you could understand why there would be concern among supporters about the cover and competition for Dykes.

The Scot has hardly looked in stellar goalscoring form this term while Roberts has never been prolific when played centrally, Armstrong is still very raw, and there are question marks over whether Bonne is good enough for the level.

Based on what Beale has said, it would be a surprise to see a new striker signed before the deadline but should one or two players depart then things could change.

