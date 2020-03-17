QPR manager Mark Warburton proposes strategy to conclude the Championship season

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has stressed the need for this current football season to finish, and believes that next season should take the ‘reshuffle’ in a bid to return to normality.

Before last weekend’s fixtures, both the Premier League and English Football League were postponed until April 4th due to recent global events.

It’s left a lot of teams in precarious positions, both financially and in terms of their season’s fortunes, and everyone is weighing in on the debate about how to conclude the season.

Warburton appeared on Sky Sports’ ‘The Debate’ last night, and he’s adamant that the season must be finished:

“Teams may have to play three games a week to make way for things. But for me, next season is not important. We have to finish this season now. Let’s say October 1 ends up being the start date, and if you go through to the start of December, we’re looking at a January 1 start date.”

Whilst football was only postponed until the start of April, it’s widely expected that this date will be pushed back significantly further:

“Start in August, pre-season programme, everyone’s fit and ready to go,” suggested the R’s boss. “To do that, we’ve got to take some pain somewhere. For me, it should be next season.

“Next season, if it becomes 19 games in the Premier League, 10 home nine away, we have to bite the bullet. I think you have to look at it and think how do we fit it in? Otherwise we extend for another period.”

The EFL has a huge decision to make now. They face a potential law suit from the Championship’s top-six teams if they write the season off, and declare it ‘null and void’ as has been suggested by many.

At the same time, there’s teams battling for relegation, so they’ll be pushing for the season to be void.

The verdict

Warburton, as he so often does, speaks a lot of sense. We’re so far into the season now and so many teams still have a lot to play for – QPR could yet make the play-offs.

Next season should take the hit. We must find a way to conclude this season in the fairest and most efficient way possible, and then recoup next season.