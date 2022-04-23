QPR manager Mark Warburton makes top six admission

QPR boss Mark Warburton has admitted he believes it’s still all to play for as his side looks to win their second Championship game in a row in the race for a play-off place.

They take on Stoke City on Saturday with the Rs heading to the bet365 Stadium needing a win to maintain their hope of a playoff finish.

Monday’s win over Derby was just QPR’s third victory in their last 15 league games, a run that has badly damaged their hopes of a top six spot.

With just three games left to play and with QPR sitting tenth in the table, three points off Sheffield United in sixth, Warburton will know his side’s chances are slim, but is refusing to give up hope.

Speaking to Ealing Times ahead of the game about that battle for a top six spot, the QPR manager said: “It’s still all to play for.

“We have targets in mind – two wins takes us past last year’s points total. What we have to do is post 72 points and see where that takes us.”

It will be a tough test against Stoke, but Warburton will be taking the positives from his side’s draw against Huddersfield and win against Derby in their last two outings, as he added: “We have to be on the front foot and aggressive in our approach.

“We’ll take confidence, of course, from our last two performances [against Derby County and Huddersfield Town] and we know what we have to do.”

The Verdict

QPR’s form after January fell so quickly that they’ve found it difficult to recover from. It’s a shame that has been the case as Warburton’s side have been a really good watch this season for neutrals.

However, it’s frustrating to see the potential of the side but it shows they’re still a long way from where they need to be.

With some additional players and perhaps a slightly bigger squad as luck has been against them with injuries this season, they will be a good bet for the playoffs once again next season.