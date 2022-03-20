QPR manager Mark Warburton makes furious admission after Peterborough defeat

QPR’s playoff hopes were dealt a serious blow after losing 3-1 to bottom side Peterborough United at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

It was Peterborough’s second win away from home and first since October as they convincingly beat QPR on Sunday.

The defeat puts serious doubt on Mark Warburton’s side ability to finish in the top six having lost four of their last six games. They dropped out of the playoffs and lost much needed momentum when teams around them are picking up points.

It was a good start by QPR though as midfielder Luke Amos put Rangers ahead after nine minutes when he ran unchallenged to the end of the box to slot home.

QPR were unable to build on their early goal though and Peterborough found a way back into the game after Jonson Clarke-Harris smashed in a loose rebound to level before the break.

Things got worse after the break after Jimmy Dunne fouled Joe Ward with Clarke-Harris putting Posh ahead. Jack Marriott put the game to bed just a minute later after he cut inside and found the top corner.

The defeat left Mark Warburton furious with his side, as he told media: “All over the park, we didn’t show the quality that we’ve shown for large swathes of the season….we need to look at ourselves and go back to basics very quickly.

“From a good position, to go fifth in the table with a game in hand, and a point behind third, we’ve thrown away three valuable points.”

Following the defeat, Warburton admitted that supporters were justified in venting their frustrations at the end of the game: “The boos ringing round have got to hurt, the punters pay their money and they are entitled to show their opinion. It burns in your ears.”

The defeat means that QPR drop out of the top six, two points off Blackburn in 6th.

The Verdict

It’s worrying run of form for QPR. They were playoff hopefuls at the start of the season and have been in the top six for 80% of the current campaign.

For them to drop off and miss out on the top six would be hugely frustrting for everyone after such a positive campaign until recently. It could even bring into question the future of manager Mark Warburton.

Whatever the case, they have two weeks to address the issues that have plagued them since the turn of the year.