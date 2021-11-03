QPR manager Mark Warburton makes admission over striker

Young striker Charlie Kelman has returned to his parent club after a loan spell at Gillingham and his boss Mark Warburton has admitted to West London Sport that the player ‘will not go back.’

The attacker started his career at Southend United, where he impressed with his goalscoring prowess despite his young age. Featuring in 35 games for the side, he managed to bag eight goals and was duly snapped up by QPR.

He has featured for the Championship side – the second tier outfit have let him play 15 times so far in his Hoops career – but in pursuit of more regular action for the player, they decided to let him leave on a short-term basis this campaign.

Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-QPR players are playing at now?

1 of 28 Who does former QPR man Tom Carroll play for now? Ipswich Town Lincoln City Sunderland Swindon Town

It hasn’t worked out the way both parties would have wanted it to though, with the striker only played in five games for Gillingham so far during his stint on loan.

He managed an assist along the way but didn’t find the back of the net and also couldn’t break into the team on a regular basis – and it has now led to QPR calling him back to the squad and that looks like it will be the end of the Gills chapter of his career, with boss Mark Warburton saying to West London Sport that the attacker ‘will not go back.’

He said: “He won’t go back to Gillingham. Our job is to find out exactly what happened and make sure that we look at the best options for Charlie going forward.”

It’s unlikely that Kelman will feature much for QPR this year, with the side already having a wealth of options in attack and most of them performing well so far. It means that the side may have to find another side for him to play more frequently with when the transfer window opens.

The Verdict

Charlie Kelman can be an astute addition to a number of lower league teams, having already proven he can cut it at that level in his career with Southend. The player was younger and less experienced then too – so he should only have gotten better since.

It may not have worked well at Gillingham but that isn’t to say it wouldn’t work at another League One or Two side. There should be interest in the player come the winter window – and whoever does sign him should be getting a solid striking option.