QPR manager makes this ‘vulnerable’ admission about his squad

QPR manager Mark Warburton has admitted that his promotion chasing side could be vulnerable if he’s unable to add players to his squad this transfer window.

QPR are currently fourth in the championship, with just five points separating them and Bournemouth in second place.

Warburton has admitted that he wants to add a centre back and an attacking midfielder ahead of the deadline on the 31st January and having already missed out on Steve Cook to Nottingham Forest, Warburton is keen for that not to happen again.

He told West London Sport: “I’d like to do something to give that depth. I think we need it.

“I think we’re vulnerable. I look at the games programme and there’s not trepidation about the games, but the fatigue element and injuries – that’s what I’m worried about.

“You lose one or two key players and you’re in trouble. We’ve experienced that in weeks gone by and I don’t want to experience it again, considering where we are.”

QPR have made just one senior signing so far this month, with goalkeeper David Marshall joining from Derby County.

The club have been linked with Derby’s Tom Lawrence and Fulham’s Alfie Mawson among others, but it remains to be seen if they will be able to get deals done for either of those targets, with the latter apparently unattainable for QPR.

The Verdict

Mark Warburton is right to question the balance of the side when it comes to depth. He’s already experienced a shortage in the goalkeeping department after Jordan Archer picked up a shoulder injury.

The former Brentford manager has already needed to adapt tactics as well, with Ilias Chair being away at the African Cup of Nations, it is important that Warburton is able to bring in to help support his current crop of players.

If they do not strengthen before the window closes, then given their position and recent form, they could be squandering a big opportunity to secure promotion back to the Premier League this season.