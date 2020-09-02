QPR man on brink of temporary transfer exit

Dillon Barnes is set to join Scottish Premiership side Hibernian on loan from Sky Bet Championship side Queens Park Rangers, according to West London Sport.

The 24-year-old joined the men from W12 not so long ago from Colchester United but is yet to really force himself into the first-team under Mark Warburton.

Indeed, Joe Lumley and Liam Kelly have been ahead of him in the pecking order, whilst Seny Dieng is also considered in front of him and, therefore, it’s no surprise that he’s not made a first-team appearance for the Hoops up until now.

He’s on the verge of a season-long loan deal to Hibs, then, with the report claiming the deal could be completed as early as today and supporters of the London club will be hoping he can learn a lot in Edinburgh and come back a better goalkeeper.

The Verdict

This seems a good move for all involved.

He doesn’t seem near getting a first-team shot at the Hoops this season so moving away to get minutes makes perfect sense.

If he can play regularly for Hibs, too, it’ll be a massively beneficial experience for him but it must be said there is no guarantee he’ll force his way in there either.

The route might be slightly clearer, though, and he’ll be relishing the challenge.