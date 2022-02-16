QPR man makes vow to supporters after recent defeats

Queens Park Rangers centre-back Jimmy Dunne has told the fans that the player will improve after they suffered back-to-back defeats in the past week.

We are going to put things right! This support is incredible… thank you💙 https://t.co/z5uWThZCBh — James Dunne (@jimmydunne70) February 16, 2022

Mark Warburton’s side followed up a disappointing 1-0 reverse at Barnsley on Saturday with a 2-0 setback at Millwall last night, with the R’s surprisingly under-par for both games.

That has seen the Londoners fail to close the gap on the top two, with a six-point gap now to second-placed Bournemouth. The manner of the recent performances have alarmed some of the fans, who turned up in their numbers at The Den on Wednesday.

And, in a message that thanked them for their commitment, Dunne insisted the players will do all they can to get back on track as soon as possible.

“We are going to put things right! This support is incredible… thank you.”

Next up for the R’s is a home game against a Hull City side this weekend that have failed to win in four games, so they will see that as a great opportunity to pick up a crucial three points to help their promotion push.

The verdict

This is a good message from Dunne as he is fronting up and acknowledging that the past two results haven’t been good enough, but his main focus is looking ahead and in improving.

In reality, that’s what it’s all about. Any team can lose games at this level, so it’s about doing the right things in training and responding.

QPR have shown over a long period that they are a quality side in the Championship, so there won’t be major panic among the squad, who are no doubt desperate for Saturday’s game to come around.

