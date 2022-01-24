QPR man makes transfer admission

Queens Park Rangers’ Charlie Kelman has told Kent Online that he knew that he had to come back to Gillingham on loan after making his return to the club this month.

The young striker was previously recalled by the R’s earlier in the campaign after he wasn’t given much in the way of opportunities under the former Gills’ boss Steve Evans at Priestfield.

After making his return to West London, it was expected that the former Southend United player would once again be loaned out, with the Gills surprisingly choosing to bring him back in after the sacking of Evans and his assistant Paul Raynor.

Now Kelman has lifted the lid on his feelings after making his return to the Kent club, as he stated the following recently:

“I could have easily sat there with a cigar in my mouth and kicked my feet up but that is not me. I wanted to get back and do the right thing.

“What happened before I have put it behind me. I wish (former manager) Steve Evans and Paul (Raynor) well, but at the end of the day it is about us now, we can’t dwell on it, we have Loves and Macca and we will see what happens.”

The USA youth international has played 10 times for Gillingham this season, but is yet to get off the mark in their colours as he searches for his first goal.

Kelman is under contract with QPR until the summer of 2023.

The Verdict

This is a good move for Kelman and he will now be hoping to make up for lost time with the Gills after what went on earlier in the season.

Clearly Evans and co didn’t fancy him but he now has a fresh chance to impress and will be hoping to hit the goal trail as soon as possible.

He is a player that needed regualr game time and at present the R’s just couldn’t offer him that.

If he manages to help Gillingham stay in Sky Bet League One, it will be a massive achievement to put on his CV moving forwards.