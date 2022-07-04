QPR man makes honest claim about his future following Ipswich Town stint

Queens Park Rangers forward Macauley Bonne has admitted that he would be open to the possibility of re-joining Ipswich Town in the future.

The R’s reached an agreement with the Blues over a loan deal for Bonne during the previous summer transfer window.

Bonne went on to show some signs of promise during his time at Portman Road as he featured regularly in League One.

Although the forward did struggle for form in the second half of the campaign, he still managed to find the back of the net on 12 occasions in the 43 league games that he participated in.

Bonne also chipped in with three assists at this level as Ipswich finished 11th in the League One standings.

The 26-year-old reported back for pre-season training at QPR last month and will be keen to impress new boss Michael Beale ahead of the new term.

As for Ipswich, they have decided to bolster their attacking options following Bonne’s departure by signing Freddie Ladapo and Tyreece John-Jules.

Making reference to his future, Bonne has admitted that he would be open to a reunion with Ipswich if the opportunity arises whilst he also revealed that he has received offers from elsewhere this summer.

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times, Bonne said: “I went back for pre-season training last week, we got to Germany next (this week) and they will get the gist of how I am feeling.

“I think people will know where my head is at.

“I feel I have unfinished business with Ipswich Town.

“It could happen this summer, it could happen in January, it could happen next summer when I become a free agent.”

Bonne later added: “There’s been a loan offer and a buy offer.

“They sound like really good football options, but it’s not all about the football side of things.

“I could move miles away from my family and be miserable.

“I’ve got a lot of friends in football who have experienced that.

“It’s a short career, so I have to access every single option.

“These offers are still in play.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Bonne’s contract at QPR is set to expire in 2023, this particular transfer window represents a good opportunity for the club to secure a reasonable fee for him.

Having already received offers from unnamed sides, it will be interesting to see whether the R’s decide to cut ties with the forward.

During his time at Loftus Road, Bonne has only managed to score three goals in 35 appearances for QPR and thus he may struggle to deliver the goods in the Championship next season if he does stay this summer.

Whereas Bonne has made it clear that he would like to seal a move back to Ipswich, it remains to be seen whether their manager Kieran McKenna wants to re-sign him.