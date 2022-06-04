QPR man makes admission over potential future return to Championship rivals

QPR midfielder Sam Field has refused to rule out the possibility of a return to West Brom in the future.

Having come through the academy at West Brom, Field made 45 first-team appearances in all competitions for the Baggies between 2016 and 2021.

That helped the midfielder become a popular figure among West Brom fans, despite the fact he was never quite able to establish himself at The Hawthorns.

As a result, Field subsequently made a loan move to QPR permanent last summer, before going on to feature 29 times for the club in the 2021/22 season.

Now though, it seems that the 24-year-old still believes there is a chance he could pull on a West Brom shirt again in his career, but that such an eventuality is a long way off yet.

Reflecting on his departure from West Brom, and discussing the chance of a return to the club, Field told The Express and Star: “I think I knew deep down that was me done. It was definitely the right time.

“I couldn’t have gone through another manager saying they weren’t going to play me or if I’d got injured – I don’t think I could have handled it. I don’t think I could have. “It was a very quick decision. I had been at QPR on loan. I was playing, I was enjoying it. It was almost like ‘why wouldn’t I join?’ “West Brom I have got nothing but fond memories of my time there. Some people might say I got treated badly, I didn’t play enough. If that was the case, that was the case. “I enjoyed every moment there and I’m very grateful for everything they did for me because it’s got me where I am now. >“And you never know. Romaine (Sawyers) probably never thought he would have returned but he did. If it’s the right club at the right time I won’t say no because I’ve got great memories. “But I can’t see it happening any time soon, but I’d never say never. I could be back there one day.” As things stand, there are still two years remaining on Field’s contract with QPR, securing his future at Loftus Road until the end of the 2023/24 season. The Verdict You can understand why Field might be interested in a return to West Brom in the future. Given how long he spent with the Baggies even as a youth player before making the step up to senior level, there is a clear connection between the two parties. As a result, the fact that he never quite established himself at The Hawthorns means the midfielder may well have a sense of unfinished business when it comes to West Brom. That is something he may well want to change in the future, although as the player says, there is plenty of time to go before that could be considered, and even then, the circumstances will still need to be right for it to happen.