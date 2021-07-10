QPR man emerges as transfer target for League One club

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing QPR attacker Olamide Shodipo, a report from The Sheffield Star has claimed.

The Owls are looking to rebuild their squad this summer, following their relegation from the Championship at the end of last season.

So far, Wednesday are yet to make a senior signing, although they have been linked with several targets, of which it now appears there is another to add to the list.

According to this latest update, Shodipo is on Wednesday’s list of potential targets this summer, as they look to strengthen in attack going into the new campaign.

Shodipo has so far made 32 appearances in all competitions for QPR, although he has yet to score a goal for the club.

He did however, impress on loan at Oxford last season, scoring 13 goals and providing three assists in 46 appearances for Karl Robinson’s side, helping them to the League One play-offs.

As things stand, there is just a year remaining on Shodipo’s contract with QPR, securing his future at the club until the end of this season.

The Verdict

I do think that this may be a decent signing for Sheffield Wednesday.

Based on their performances last season, it does seem as though they could do strengthen their attack, and Shodipo’s return for Oxford in League One during the 2020/21 campaign, suggests he could help them to do that.

Indeed, his experience in helping the U’s to a play-off place last season could certainly be useful for Wednesday as they target promotion back to the Championship.

Given his contract situation means this could be their last chance to receive a fee for him, you also feel that the sale of Shodipo could be worth considering for QPR, meaning this could be well worth looking into for those in charge at Hillsborough.