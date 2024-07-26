Rangers are interested in a potential transfer move for QPR striker Lyndon Dykes this summer.

That's according to a report from HITC, who say that the Scottish giants are looking to add to their attacking options this summer, and are considering a move for the 28-year-old.

Dykes joined QPR back in the summer of 2020, when he signed from then Scottish Premiership side Livingston for a reported £2million fee.

Since then, he has gone on to score a total of 163 appearances in all competitions for the Championship club, scoring 36 goals and providing 12 assists in that time.

Lyndon Dykes 2023/24 Championship stats for QPR - from SofaScore Appearances 41 Goals 6 Expected Goals 6.1 Big Chances Missed 6 Shots per Game 1.5 Shots on Target per Game 0.5 Assists 1 Pass Success Rate 59% Dribble Success Rate 42% Duel Success Rate 44%

Now however, it seems as though the striker could be in line for a return to Scotland, before the transfer window closes at the end of this month.

Rangers weigh up Lyndon Dykes move

As per this latest update, Rangers are considering a move to sign Dykes from QPR as they look to boost their squad this summer.

It is thought that a new centre-forward is one of the signings that is on the agenda for the Ibrox club in what remains of the window, leading to this interest in the R's man.

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland is also said to be on Rangers' list of potential targets.

However, those in charge at the Glasgow outfit are apparently aware of the fact that the signing of Dykes would not be a cheap one.

As things stand, there are still two years remaining on the striker's contract with his current club, securing his future at Loftus Road until the end of the 2025/26 season.

That ensures that QPR will be in a strong position to respond to any offers that come in for the 28-year-old over the coming weeks.

Even so, it is suggested that the club may be willing to let Dykes leave this summer, after the signing of another centre-forward, Zan Celar, earlier this month.

It has been reported that one of QPR's Championship rivals, Blackburn Rovers, have also shown an interest in signing the Scotland international during the current transfer window.

Last season saw QPR finish 18th in the Championship table, six points clear of the relegation zone.

They are due to begin their season on Saturday 10th August, when they host West Brom at Loftus Road.

Rangers meanwhile, ended the 2023/24 campaign second in the Scottish top-flight, behind champions Celtic.

Their season begins on Saturday 3rd August, when they travel to Tynecastle to take on Hearts.

Lyndon Dykes interest gives QPR much to think about

It feels as though QPR will have plenty to consider when it comes to the potential sale of Dykes should an offer come in before the window closes.

They are under no pressure to sell given his contract situation, meaning they can demand a decent fee for his services.

As a result, if a big enough offer comes in, it could be tempting to accept it, to bring in funds that could be reinvested in strengthening the rest of the squad.

Indeed, it may also be argued that given Dykes has never been the most prolific of strikers, they could be able to afford to let him go from a footballing perspective.

However, while they have signed Celar this summer, QPR have also already let one striker go in the same period, with Sinclair Armstrong moving to Bristol City.

That may mean they have to be careful not to leave themselves too short on options in that position, especially if this exit comes late in the window, with little time to replace him.

With all that in mind, there could be a lot for QPR to weigh up should an offer come in for Dykes from Rangers at some point in the course of the next few weeks.