QPR man delivers verdict following win over Wycombe

Queens Park Rangers made it back-to-back victories as they beat Wycombe 1-0 at home last night.

The R’s secured the points thanks to a first-half goal from Ilias Chair, which was enough to see off the visitors, who did make it tough for Mark Warburtons’s side at times.

However, they defended well, with Yoann Barbet once again playing his part as the Londoners recorded a shut out. And, the former Brentford man took to Instagram following the win, as he shared his delight to the fans.

“Not pretty but a win is a win 🤷🏻‍♂️ Big 3pts and another clean sheet.”

The result moved QPR up to 12th in the Championship, and importantly means they will now only be looking up the table, which didn’t seem likely heading into 2021.

Yet, Warburton’s side have improved significantly this year, with the victory last night the eighth win in 12 in this calendar year for the the team.

Barbet and his teammates will be hoping to maintain that good form as they prepare for two home games now, firstly against Huddersfield this weekend, before Millwall visit next week.

The verdict

This was a big win for the R’s, and Warburton will be pleased with how his team fought to pick up three points when they weren’t at their free-flowing best.

Barbet played a big part in that, and the 27-year-old has been a key figure since he joined.

Now, the challenge is to continue that winning run in the coming weeks, and the upcoming two home games represent a good opportunity to keep it going.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.