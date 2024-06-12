Highlights Sinclair Armstrong could still depart QPR this summer despite extending his stay at the R's.

Sinclair Armstrong could still leave QPR this summer despite extending his contract at Loftus Road.

That's according to a report from The Athletic, who say that the striker is attracting interest from clubs in the Premier League and Championship.

Having joined QPR back in the summer of 2020, Armstrong has now become a more regular feature for the club in the past couple of seasons.

In total, he has made 64 appearances in all competitions for the Rs, scoring four goals and providing four assists in that time.

Sinclair Armstrong 2023/24 Championship stats for QPR - from SofaScore Appearances 39 Goals 3 Shots per Game 1.1 Shots on Target per Game 0.6 Assists 3 Pass Success Rate 73% Dribble Success Rate 52% Duel Success Rate 38%

However, it seems there is still a chance that he could be set for a move elsewhere this summer, despite a recent update on his contract situation at QPR.

Sinclair Armstrong attracting transfer interest

With his contract at Loftus Road having been due to expire this summer, the Rs confirmed on Wednesday morning that they have triggered a 12-month extension in his deal.

As a result, Armstrong's future with the club is now secure until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

However, that does mean that even with that extension, as things stand, this summer could be the last chance QPR have to cash in on the 20-year-old.

Now it seems as though there may yet be pressure on the club to do that in the coming weeks.

As per this latest update, there is still a chance that Armstrong could depart Loftus Road this summer, due to his current contract situation.

It is thought that the striker is the subject of interest from Premier League clubs, and Championship rivals of QPR's, with formal approaches having been turned down.

Beyond that, clubs from abroad are also understood to have shown an interest in a potential deal for the striker.

Meanwhile, QPR themselves have apparently offered a longer-term contract to Sinclair in a bid to secure his future at Loftus Road.

However, it is reported that there has been no progress in discussions over the deal, and therefore no extension agreed, leaving the club under pressure if further offers come in.

QPR finished this season 18th in the Championship table, six points clear of the relegation zone.

It is hard not to feel as though this update is a rather worrying one for those connected with the Rs.

Armstrong is developing into an important player for the club, and if he can add more regular goals to his game, he would be a huge attacking asset at this level.

He is therefore, not someone they would want to lose if at all possible, although it could be argued they may have to cut their losses here.

The striker is a valuable asset for QPR, and surely not one they will want to lose for free this time next year, if no new deal is agreed before then.

As a result, if it appears a new contract is not going to be signed, and more offers do come in for Armstrong this summer, it may arguably make sense for them to cash in on him.

Doing that, would at least ensure they can bring his funds from his departure, which could then be reinvested into a plotential replacement for the striker at Loftus Road.

With that in mind, everyone at QPR will no doubt be taking a keen interest in just how things play out with regards to Armstrong's future in the next few weeks.