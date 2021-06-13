QPR man attracting significant Scottish transfer interest

Scottish Premiership sides Motherwell and Dundee United are both keen on signing QPR goalkeeper Liam Kelly, The Sun’s Alan Nixon has reported.

Having joined QPR from Livingston back in 2019, Kelly has made 22 appearances in all competitions for the Championship club.

But after falling behind Seny Dieng in the pecking order between the posts for Mark Warburton’s side, the 25-year-old joined Motherwell on loan in the January transfer window.

Are these 20 facts about QPR's five most expensive signings true or false?

1 of 20 Esteban Granero made his QPR league debut against Manchester City – True or false? True False

Kelly made a total of 21 appearances for Motherwell, and it now seems that while they are bringing him back to Fir Park for next season, they are not alone with their interest in the shot-stopper.

According to this latest update from Nixon, both Motherwell and their Scottish Premiership rivals Dundee United are interested in Kelly, who could apparently be available on loan this summer.

Qpr keeper Liam Kelly wanted by both Motherwell and Dundee U. Poss loan. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 13, 2021

As things stand, there are still two years remaining on Kelly’s contract with QPR, securing his future with the club until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Verdict

I do think that this could be a good move for Kelly if it happens.

With the form that Seny Dieng has shown over the course of the season, it is hard to see Kelly forcing his way back into the side at QPR next season.

As a result, it could make sense for Kelly to move elsewhere this summer, and give him the regular first-team football that he will be wanting at this stage of his career.

The fact that he already knows Motherwell, and performed well during his last spell for the club, means that is a deal he could also be open to, so it might be a big surprise if a deal such as this happens over the coming months.