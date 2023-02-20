QPR making right play as they reportedly identify top managerial target: Opinion

According to a report from Football Insider, Queens Park Rangers see Gareth Ainsworth as their top managerial target to replace Neil Critchley, and they could launch an official move for him in the near future.

QPR are once again on the hunt for a new manager with Critchley being dismissed after another loss at the weekend, this time against high-flying Middlesbrough.

His appointment at the end of last year looked a fairly smart one and things started off decently enough, but there has been a serious drop-off in form since and Rangers now find themselves at risk of getting involved in a relegation scrap which, given the quality of the squad, really should not be the case.

That said, then, the job is in many ways an attractive one as there are lots of good players at the club ready to be worked with and it just remains to be seen who comes in and takes the reins, with the task of shoring things up and getting them up the table in the next few weeks.

Several names have already been linked with the job but it is Ainsworth’s, at least according to Football Insider, that seems to be top of the wish list at Rangers right now.

Ainsworth would surely be a popular pick among QPR fans given he was there as a player during his career and, more importantly, the level of respect he has as a manager thanks to the work he has done with Wycombe Wanderers over the years.

Indeed, he’s done a fantastic job with the Chairboys but it has always felt as though one day he might end up leaving the club and now may well be the right time for him to do so, for a team that has been regularly touted as future employers of his as a coach.

Right now, QPR need a manager that the players and the fans are going to rally behind in the bid to turn their form around and stop things becoming a disaster, and few seem as well placed to be able to pull off that mission as Ainsworth, given how he set Wycombe up to really punch above their weight.

With the extra talent QPR have at their disposal, as well, you’d think that he could get them moving up the table fairly sharpish upon arrival, and it just remains to be seen if now is the time for Ainsworth to trade Wycombe for west London.

