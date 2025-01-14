Queens Park Rangers are ready to sanction a loan move for Elijah Dixon-Bonner in the January window, as he struggles for game time under Marti Cifuentes.

The 24-year-old joined the R’s from Liverpool in 2022, and he has gone on to feature over 30 times for the Londoners, with the bulk of those appearances coming last season.

That prompted QPR to offer Dixon-Bonner a new contract in the summer, and it had been hoped that he would kick-on.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner transfer latest

However, Dixon-Bonner is way down the pecking order for QPR, and whilst he regularly makes the matchday squad, he has only played in three Championship games - as a late sub in each one.

Therefore, a move may suit all parties, and West London Sport has revealed that ‘a number of clubs have enquired’ about Dixon-Bonner.

Crucially, they add that QPR are ready to accept an offer, which appears to be a loan move for the player.

Whilst no clubs are mentioned, it seems likely that Dixon-Bonner will remain in the EFL, and he will hope to use this opportunity to show what he can do on a consistent basis, having not had the minutes he would’ve wanted this season.

QPR’s January transfer plans

After a slow start to the season, QPR have improved considerably in the past ten games or so, and they’re now in a strong position in mid-table.

So, they won’t be panicking in the January window, which is a welcome relief, as it looked at one stage as though they would be battling to stay in the league all season.

Championship Form Table - Last 10 games Team P GD Pts 1 Burnley 10 9 22 2 Leeds United 10 13 21 3 QPR 10 8 21 4 Sheffield United 10 7 20

Credit for that has to go to Cifuentes, and it’s now about backing the boss where possible to make the additions he wants.

Clearly, Dixon-Bonner isn’t in his plans, so a loan move would suit all parties, and it would give the midfielder a chance to play regularly, which is what he needs at this stage of his career.

Some could argue he is needed as cover, but it’s an area of the pitch where the boss has options, and it’s unlikely that his situation would change unless a serious injury crisis hits.

His exit would also free up a space in the squad for the R’s to make some additions themselves.

Despite their excellent form, they are still short in certain areas, particularly in the final third, so fans will no doubt hope for some attacking reinforcements ahead of the deadline.

QPR are back in action this weekend when they make the trip to take on Plymouth Argyle.