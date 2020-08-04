QPR make transfer decision after eight-figure offer from Premier League club for 14-goal player

QPR have reportedly turned down a bid of £12million for Ebere Eze from Crystal Palace according to Sky Sports.

Eze has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for QPR during the 2019/20 season under the management of Mark Warburton.

The youngster finished the season with 14 goals and eight assists to his name in his 48 appearances for the Hoops, as they finished 13th in the Championship table.

It appears as though his strong showings haven’t gone unnoticed though, with a number of cubs reportedly interested in landing his signature ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

But Sky Sports have reported that the Hoops have rejected a bid for Eze from Roy Hodgson’s side, and are believed to be holding out for a fee in the region of £20million.

It has also been claimed that West Ham United are also keen admirers of signing the attacking midfielder, whose future with QPR remains up in the air after this reported bid by Crystal Palace.

The Eagles finished this year’s campaign 14th in the Premier League table, and it’ll be interesting to see whether they’re to submit another offer for Eze during the summer transfer window.

The Verdict:

I think this is the right decision.

Eze has been fantastic for QPR this season, and I’m not surprised to hear that he’s continuing to be linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

But he’s still at a young age where QPR can get a sizeable fee for him, and it’s good to see them holding out for a larger fee.

He’s a real talent, and they shouldn’t be cashing in on him at the earliest of opportunities, so I’m pleased to see they’re sticking to their guns with this one.

Eze will be worth a considerable amount more in the future if he can replicate his performances from this season into next season potentially in the Premier League.