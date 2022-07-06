QPR make transfer approach for Championship defender

Queens Park Rangers have made an official offer for Millwall right-back Danny McNamara – but it has been swiftly turned down by the Lions, according to Football Insider.

As first reported by Football League World last week, new Hoops boss Michael Beale was eyeing up the 23-year-old from QPR’s Championship rivals as a potential addition at right-back.

With just a year remaining on his contract at The Den, McNamara’s future under Gary Rowett is currently uncertain.

freshpress-quiz id=”664088″ title=”Quiz: The celebrities that support QPR – But how well do you know them?”]

However, the R’s opening offer for the Republic of Ireland youth international was clearly not good enough as it has been knocked back by the Millwall hierarchy.

Despite being on a professional contract since 2017, it took McNamara another three-and-a-half years to make his Millwall debut, following loan spells at five different clubs – the most recent of those being Scottish Premiership outfit St Johnstone.

Since his debut in the FA Cup in January 2021, McNamara has played 53 times for Millwall in the Championship, becoming their first-choice wing-back on the right-hand side of the pitch, and they are clearly hoping to receive a much higher offer if they are to cash in on his services.

The Verdict

It seems like an ambitious move for QPR to try and pluck McNamara from their divisional and capital city rivals.

Whilst he may only have one year remaining on his contract, McNamara is an important part of Millwall’s team and has been ever since his emergence in early 2021.

A new and improved contract will almost certainly be on the table in the near future from Millwall’s perspective in a bid to rest any doubts over where his future may lie.

QPR may come back in with an improved offer, but it will probably have to be something significant in order to tempt Millwall into accepting.