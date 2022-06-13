QPR make significant breakthrough in negotiations with 34-year-old

Albert Adomah has agreed to sign a new contract at Queens Park Rangers, according to West London Sport.

The R’s have been looking to negotiate fresh terms with the 34-year-old in recent weeks and a breakthrough has now been reached.

It is understood that although Adomah has yet to put pen to paper, an agreement has been finalised.

QPR signalled their intention to extend Adomah’s stay following the conclusion of the 2021/22 campaign as they revealed that conversations were ongoing with the winger over his future.

Since joining the club in 2020, the former Middlesbrough man has managed to produce some encouraging performances in the Championship.

In the previous term, Adomah scored two goals at this level whilst he also chipped in with three assists.

Capable of playing as a wing-back, Adomah’s versatility could prove to be useful for QPR as they aim to push on in the Championship under the guidance of Michael Beale.

Drafted in as Mark Warburton’s replacement earlier this month, Beale will be keen to stamp his own authority on the club’s squad during the current transfer window.

Despite recently being linked with a number of players, QPR have yet to make their first signing of the summer.

The Verdict

This could prove to be a sensible bit of business by QPR as Adomah will be determined to help his side reach new heights in the second-tier later this year.

Having provided 142 direct goal contributions in 472 Championship appearances during his career, the winger could use his wealth of experience to his advantage next season.

Given that they have made a breakthrough in terms of negotiations with Adomah, QPR will now be able to switch their focus to potential incomings.

Providing that Beale is able to draft in some individuals who know exactly what it takes to succeed at this level, he may be able to lead the R’s to a positive start to the upcoming term with Adomah in his side.