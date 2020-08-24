QPR make player decision ahead of 2020/21 campaign

QPR boss Mark Warburton has reportedly told Toni Leistner that he doesn’t feature in his plans ahead of the 2020/21 season according to West London Sport.

The defender spent the second-half of this year’s campaign out on loan in Germany with Cologne, but the club opted to not turn his stay into a permanent one.

Leistner has a year remaining on his current deal with QPR, but has reportedly been told that he can leave the club ahead of the 2020/21 season.

He made 24 appearances for the Hoops in the 2019/20 campaign, but left the club in favour of a temporary move to Cologne, who finished 14th in the Bundesliga.

It is believed that Mark Warburton is keen to sign a new, younger centre-back ahead of next season, as QPR look to mount a serious challenge for a top-six finish.

QPR finished 13th in the 2019/2020 Championship table, and will be hoping they can build on some impressive showings ahead of next year’s campaign.

The Verdict:

I’m not surprised by this at all.

Leistner clearly wasn’t in Mark Warburton’s plans for the future after he was sent out on loan to Cologne in the January transfer window.

QPR need to be looking towards the future, and Leistner isn’t going to be at his best ahead of next season, so you can’t blame Mark Warburton for looking at cashing-in on him.

Fresh ideas are needed at QPR ahead of the new season, and I think this is the right decision on Leistner’s future at the club.