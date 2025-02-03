Championship side Queens Park Rangers have made a move to try and secure the signature of Sheffield United right-back Femi Seriki.

This update comes courtesy of Graeme Bailey, who believes the R's may not be done in the transfer window quite yet.

The Blades recently completed a deal to sign Harry Clarke on loan, providing fellow loanee Alfie Gilchrist with competition for a starting spot at Bramall Lane.

Jamie Shackleton can also play at right-back when fit, so Seriki may find his game time under Chris Wilder limited between now and the end of the season.

He may have featured for United this season on numerous occasions, but he has been missing from the past two matchday squads, with the player surplus to requirements currently after the addition of Clarke and last playing against Swansea City last month.

Femi Seriki's 2024/25 campaign at Sheffield United Competition Appearances Starts Championship 13 2 EFL Cup 1 1 (As of February 3rd, 2025)

This is a shame for the 22-year-old, who was getting up to speed with life in the Championship and would have been keen to play a key part for the Blades in the final months of the campaign, as they look to secure a Premier League return at the first time of asking.

QPR keen on Femi Seriki move ahead of 11pm deadline

QPR have already made some promising additions during this window, with Ronnie Edwards making a loan move and Yang Min-hyeok also arriving on a temporary deal.

But having seen Hevertton Santos leave Loftus Road on a loan deal, the R's may be keen to address their full-back department before the window closes at 11pm.

And according to Bailey, Seriki is firmly on their radar, with the club making a late move to try and recruit him.

It's unclear whether this is a loan or permanent move at this stage, and whether United are willing to let him go, but the player could relish the opportunity to play more regularly in the second tier of English football.

QPR could secure shrewd Femi Seriki deal

At just 22, Seriki still has time to grow at this point and could end up being a very good addition for Marti Cifuentes' side, either on loan or on a permanent deal.

A permanent deal could be ideal for the R's, considering they could develop the player before potentially selling him on for a profit in the future.

And a smart deal like this could help to fund additions in future windows through this potential future profit.

Seriki is also an orthodox right-back option and it feels like the R's could benefit from having that in their team at the moment.

If he joins, the R's will be hopeful that he can contribute a decent amount in both the defensive and attacking thirds.