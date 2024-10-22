This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Marti Cifuentes will be looking to change things up in Tuesday night’s clash with Coventry City, as the Spaniard continues to search for the winning formula at Queens Park Rangers.

The Hoops went down 2-1 to Portsmouth at Loftus Road on Saturday, with Callum Lang’s penalty on the hour-mark deciding the game in the visitors’ favour, despite Karamoko Dembele giving the hosts an early lead in the capital.

Freddie Potts equalised before the decisive spot-kick, which leaves Rangers propping up the second tier table as it stands, with just one victory from their ten league matches of the campaign.

The R’s have the perfect opportunity to change their fortunes as the Sky Blues come to town in midweek, and we spoke to Football League World’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir about what changes he would make after the weekend’s defeat.

Koki Saito inclusion can add to Queens Park Rangers attacking output

Rangers continue to struggle for goals this season, with just three sides netting less than the ten goals they have mustered in the Championship campaign, while they continue to ship goals at the other end.

A lack of creativity in the final third is costing the boys from the White City dearly at the minute, with no win in front of their own fans since the 4-0 defeat of Leeds United back in April.

With Ilias Chair and Dembele aiming to provide the spark last time out, Moir believes adding the impetus of a summer signing could be what the R’s need to finally get the momentum on their side this season, and arrest a run of four straight league defeats.

When asked what changes he would make for the Coventry clash, the R’s fan said: “I think one player that we really missed against Portsmouth was Koki Saito.

“Since he has joined the club he has been OK, he has had a few decent spells in games, and he was unlucky not to get his first goal for the club at home to Hull.

“He caused them problems and he should be starting. We missed him on Saturday against Pompey, and when he came on he looked lively, he looked direct, and that is what he gives you.

“I think we have got to look to fit [Ilias] Chair, him and [Karamoko] Dembele as the front three behind the striker, because they can all roam around and give that freedom to play football and express themselves when we are attacking.

Koki Saito Queens Park Rangers stats (FBRef) Appearances 9 Starts 5 Minutes played 385 Assists 1 Pass completion rate 80.2% Shots/90 2.57

“Hopefully, if that clicks it will help us out, and I would look at getting him back in; a bit of pace and directness, someone who would be willing to take on defenders and cause problems for the opposition.

“I really hope he is back in the starting lineup for the Coventry game, and arguably moving forward, because you need that sort of impact in your team, so Saito has to come in.”

Koki Saito’s Queens Park Rangers impact

Saito has started just five league games for QPR this season, with a further four appearances coming off the bench, as he continues to acclimatise to the English game having joined on loan from Belgian side Lommel.

The Japanese star ranks highly among his peers for progressive carries per 90 during his time on the pitch, with only Paul Smyth, Chair and Alfie Lloyd topping him in that regard, while his figure of 2.79 ranks above the ever-influential Dembele (2.18).

Looking after the ball while in possession has become ever more crucial to Rangers as they continue to fail to pick up form, and Saito’s 80.2% pass completion rate also proves he can be trusted with the ball at his feet, and will more often than not pick out a teammate when given the opportunity.

Compare that to the 68.9% of Dembele, and you can see where the problem may lie for Rangers, with the signing from Brest failing to capitalise on possession going forward, with attacks breaking down as he tries to pick out a teammate with risky passes in the final third.

Add another attacking body in the shape of Saito, and things could turn around for Rangers before too long, with Moir confident that added spark could make all the difference for the clash with the Sky Blues on Tuesday.