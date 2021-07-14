QPR make decision over potential agreement with 27-year-old

QPR will go ahead with their move to sign right-back Moses Odubajo, a report from West London Sport has revealed.

Odubajo is a free agent following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season, following the expiry of his contract at Hillsborough.

The 27-year-old, who previously played under QPR boss Mark Warburton at Brentford, has been on trial with the Championship club, with the view to joining permanently if he can prove his fitness.

Now it seems as though Odubajo has been successful with his efforts to secure a deal with Warburton’s side.

According to this latest update, QPR have decided to press on with a deal for Odubajo, following his efforts in training, and the club’s recent behind closed doors game with Portsmouth.

It is thought that Odubajo is set to replace Todd Kane in Mark Warburton’s side for next season, with the former Chelsea man set to be offloaded this summer.

If confirmed, Odubajo will be QPR’s eighth senior signing of the summer, following the permanent signings of Charlie Austin, Jordy De Wijs, Sam Field, Andre Dozzell, Jordan Archer and Jimmy Dunne, and a loan deal for Norwich’s Sam McCallum.

The Verdict

This could be a smart piece of business for QPR if they do confirm it.

With Kane seemingly on his way out of the club, they are going to need cover on the right-hand side of defence for Osman Kakay.

Odubajo would a useful option to provide that cover, given his proven experience and ability in the Championship, and the fact that at 27-years-old, he still has plenty of time remaining in his career.

The fact he is available on a free transfer also helps QPR from a financial perspective, while the fact he already knows Warburton ought to help him settle in at the club, meaning this does look to be a sensible move all-round.