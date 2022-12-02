QPR make approach for Spanish coach as Michael Beale replacement sought

Queens Park Rangers have reportedly made an approach for Hammarby head coach Marti Cifuentes, according to Swedish publication Sportsbladet.

The Hoops are on the hunt for Michael Beale’s successor following his return to Glasgow Rangers earlier in the week, and they want to make a swift appointment due to the return of Championship football in just over one week’s time.

Many domestic names have been linked, including Mark Robins, Anthony Barry and Neil Critchley, but if reports are to be believed, then the Loftus Road hierarchy have broadened their horizons in the form of Cifuentes.

The 40-year-old has been in senior management for a number of years, taking charge of multiple lower tier Spanish clubs before making the move to Scandinavia with Danish outfit Sandefjord in 2018.

Cifuentes move on to Aalborg in 2021 and in January of this year was appointed as the boss of Hammarby in Sweden, and in his first season in the Allsvenskan he finished in third position, missing out on the title by eight points.

The Spaniard boasts a 59.46 per cent win record with Bajen, and perhaps that is what has attracted the R’s powers-that-be to his potential availability – it isn’t clear though if they will be successful in their approach.

The Verdict

This would be a major risk for QPR you’d have to think.

Michael Beale was somewhat of a risk, but at least he had experience in British football at the top level as a number two.

Cifuentes of course has been a number one, and you can say that Jon Dahl Tomasson has come over from the Swedish league and is doing a very good job, but Cifuentes has no experience of English football at all.

Quite a few of the named candidates for the R’s job are not that experienced – Cifuentes could be too much of a risk.