QPR make approach for 43-year-old as they continue search for Neil Critchley’s successor

QPR have made an approach to Charlton Athletic to speak to boss Dean Holden as they step up their search for Neil Critchley’s replacement.

The R’s sacked the former Blackpool chief on Sunday as their dismal run continued with a 3-1 defeat to Middlesbrough last time out.

Since then, it has been claimed that Gareth Ainsworth is on QPR’s radar, with reports emerging indicating that compensation had been agreed with Wycombe as they weigh up appointing the former player.

However, there are other names in the mix, and Football League World exclusively revealed earlier today that Holden was on their radar.

And, it appears they have stepped up that potential pursuit, as TalkSPORT have stated that an official approach has been made to the Addicks as they look to speak to the 43-year-old over the vacancy.

Holden was only appointed as the new boss of the League One side in December but their off-field uncertainty, combined with the prospect of moving up to the Championship, could make the QPR job very appealing.

The R’s are looking to make an appointment before the weekend game against Blackburn Rovers.

Have any of these 30 ex-QPR players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Paddy Kenny Yes No

The verdict

It makes sense that QPR are considering multiple candidates and whilst Holden might not be the big-name that some fans want, he has proven himself to be a very good coach.

He has dealt with a lot of noise at Charlton very well and he does look to encourage a brand of football that the R’s fans would surely enjoy.

But, there are other good options out there as well, notably Ainsworth, so it will be interesting to see what QPR decide to do as they seek to sort this quickly.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.