This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are said to be interested in signing Queens Park Rangers forward Lyndon Dykes this summer.

That’s according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, who revealed the latest update on his Patreon page over the weekend, as John Eustace looks to add to his attacking options ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The Scot hasn't set the world alight since making the move from Livingston four years ago, with just 34 goals in his 155 league games for the R’s during his time at the club, although he has brought more to the side than just goals.

There is now interest from Lancashire though for the target man, and a potential swap deal has been mooted by Nixon if Rovers cannot stump up the cash outright.

QPR told to make Tyrhys Dolan approach amid Lyndon Dykes swap deal claim

Rovers are said to be considering moves for both Dykes and Asmir Begovic this summer, with the Bosnian goalkeeper reportedly offered a contract at Ewood Park.

Blackburn have been long-term admirers of the Scottish forward, whilst Millwall were said to have had a £3 million offer turned down back in January 2023, when Dykes' stock was at its highest.

Luring the striker to Lancashire could prove to be a tricky ordeal though, with Nixon adding that the club may struggle to find the funds for the deal, with a Blackburn player having to go in the other direction to help the deal to go ahead.

That could be a situation that plays even further into the R’s hands, and Football League World’s resident QPR fan pundit Louis Moir would be keen to see a current Rovers star with an uncertain contract situation head to Loftus Road in the opposite direction.

“With Lyndon Dykes being rumoured to go to Blackburn, I think there could well be something in that, because I think they were interested in him not that long ago," Louis told FLW.

Lyndon Dykes' stats for QPR Apps 163 Goals 36 Assists 12 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on July 16th)

“I’m hoping it’s true, and if there’s any chance of us doing any kind of swap deal, then you’ve got to be looking at Tyrhys Dolan.

“He’s a player who excites me, he always seems to have a good game against us as well, and he’s the sort of player that we need because we need another attacking number ten, wide player in that sort of role, with [Chris] Willock going.

“It’s a shame we didn’t sell Dykes when Millwall wanted him a couple of years ago, because I think we would have got more money back then, but I think Dykes has got to be moved on, he’s not really been good enough since he signed for us really.

“I’d be looking at Tyrhys Dolan, because he’s one player at Blackburn who I’d liked to have at QPR.”

Dolan has been stalling on signing a new contract at Ewood Park, with Blackburn activating his one-year extension over summer.

The 22-year-old, who contributed to nine goals for Rovers last season in the Championship, will see his contract expire in June 2025 if a new deal cannot be agreed, meaning he could be up for grabs for the right price or deal this summer.

Lyndon Dykes valuation claim made amid Blackburn Rovers interest

Despite Dykes’ misfortunes in front of goal, he still seems to be a striker in demand at times.

Having moved to Loftus Road for a reported £2 million fee back in 2020, Moir revealed he would be happy to take a similar amount if he were to move on this summer, if a deal for Dolan isn’t on the cards.

“With Dykes you’ve got to be looking at a couple of million maybe, if not we could potentially get more and that would be great if that could happen," Louis added.

“He’s proven that he isn’t a goalscorer, and he’s not very good. So hopefully it’s true that Blackburn want him, and hopefully we could potentially do a swap deal plus cash.”