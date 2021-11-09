QPR looking to offload player in January on loan

QPR striker Charlie Kelman recently returned to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, after he did not see sufficient game time during his season-long loan to Gillingham.

Gills boss Steve Evans revealed that the young forward was frustrated with his lack of game time with the League One outfit.

The R’s did have an option in place where they could have recalled him in January, but given the nature of the scrapped deal with The Gills, he will be unavailable for Mark Warburton’s side until after January.

The striker netted a hat-trick for the club’s U23s today in a clash with Ipswich Town, with veteran left-back Lee Wallace playing his first game since August.

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-QPR academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Joe Lumley Yes No

Speaking to West London Sport about Kelman’s immediate future, Warburton said: “Potentially we’ll look for him to go on loan in January,” Warburton said.

“He needs to go and get that action – that’s why he went out on loan in the first place. Those type of loans are invaluable.

“What Conor Masterson’s doing at Cambridge United is perfect – a young player who dipped his toe in and showed his quality to the QPR fans but needs to go and play week in week out in highly competitive fixtures.

“We need that type of loan for Charlie Kelman, absolutely.”

The verdict

Kelman’s move to Gillingham certainly halted his progress in the professional game, but he has since returned and showed his class with the club’s U23s.

If he can prove himself in the division below, then he has every right to fight for a place for regular contention with The R’s next season.

The young forward will be eager to prove himself whatever the next challenge is and has every chance of succeeding.

First-team football at QPR right now is a little bit too premature, especially with The R’s tending to operate with just one striker.