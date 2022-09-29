QPR looking to finalise transfer swoop for free agent midfielder

Queens Park Rangers have offered Elijah Dixon-Bonner a contract as they look to sign the midfielder.

The 21-year-old came through at Arsenal before joining Liverpool as a teenager, although he was released by the Reds this summer after his contract at Anfield had expired.

Since then, the youngster has been on the lookout for a new club and it’s no secret that he had been training with the R’s over the past few weeks as he seeks to impress Michael Beale – who he knew from this time on Merseyside.

And, it appears he has done just that, as West London Sport have confirmed that QPR have made an offer to the player.

They state that those at the club feel Dixon-Bonner is a similar type of player to Luke Amos and could provide the squad with extra quality, whilst he obviously has the potential to improve given his age.

Even though the transfer window is shut, because Dixon-Bonner is without a club the R’s are still able to bring him in at the moment.

The verdict

The QPR fans will have to trust Beale and the coaches on this one because the boss knows Dixon-Bonner well and they’ve seen him close up during his trial.

So, it makes sense on that front and it’s a great opportunity for the player to get back in the game and you can be sure he will be desperate to repay the faith shown in him by the Londoners.

Given his age, this is a move that could turn out to be a shrewd one in the years to come and it’s risk free.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.