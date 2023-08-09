Highlights QPR are interested in signing Sunderland center-back Danny Batth to strengthen their defensive options.

Batth had an excellent season individually, winning the supporters Player of the Year award.

QPR needs a new center-back after a poor defensive performance in their opening match, and Batth would be a shrewd and experienced addition on a free transfer.

Queens Park Rangers are interested in signing Sunderland centre-back Danny Batth as they look to strengthen their defensive options.

QPR interested in Sunderland’s Danny Batth

The 32-year-old joined the Black Cats in January 2022, and he played his part in helping the team back to the Championship.

And, Batth remained a key figure last season, featuring in 40 games as Sunderland reached the play-offs, but they ultimately came up short as they lost to Luton Town over two legs. However, Batth was injured for those games, and he was badly missed, as they were physically dominated at Kenilworth Road.

Overall though, it was an excellent season for Batth individually, and he was recognised for his performances by winning the supporters Player of the Year award.

Therefore, it’s perhaps surprising that it appears the defender will be on the move this summer, with Blackburn having been strongly linked with a move for Batth.

QPR join transfer race for Danny Batth

Yet, it appears Batth could be making the move to the capital, as journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that QPR are pushing to finalise a deal for the former Wolves man in the coming days on a free transfer.

“QPR are keen to snap up experienced centre half Danny Batth from Sunderland for their shaky back line. Gareth Ainsworth sent a top scout to watch Batth in the EFL Cup after he was left out of the Championship side at the weekend.

“Rangers are desperate for seasoned professionals within their budget and Batth is in their sights as he is available for free. Blackburn have been trying to do a deal for Batth for weeks and now have cash and a vacancy to fill. However, as Rovers wait on a go ahead to splash out Rangers may step in as they want Batth in for the weekend.”

Do QPR need a new centre-back?

The answer to this is an emphatic yes. The opening day 4-0 loss at Watford was embarrassing, with the R’s conceding the goals in the first-half. Quite simply, the side were nowhere near good enough, as they lacked quality and leadership in defence.

So, bringing in someone like Batth would be a no-brainer. He has captained sides in the past, he is a proven player at this level, and he would be able to make an instant impact.

When you add in that he will be available on a free transfer, it really could be a shrewd bit of business, and even though Steve Cook looks like he will sign from Nottingham Forest, Batth would still be very welcome.

Sunderland summer transfer plans

From Sunderland’s perspective, it’s perhaps surprising that they would be willing to let someone leave who was so influential last season, but the club has a clear strategy in terms of bringing in younger players, and they will see this as an opportunity to reduce the wage bill.

For Batth, the chance to get a longer deal and regular football will appeal, and he could quickly become a very important player for QPR if this goes through.

Ainsworth’s side are back in action at Cardiff this weekend.