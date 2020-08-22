QPR linked with Welsh international defender

Queens Park Rangers are being touted with a move for Charlton Athletic and Wales defender Tom Lockyer, reports journalist Sean Gallagher.

Lockyer, 25, joined Charlton ahead of the last season. He left Bristol Rovers where he’d spent seven seasons as a player, and would become a hugely important player for the Addicks last time round.

Throughout his first Championship season, Lockyer featured 43 times in the league for Charlton and scored once. What’s more is that the 25-year-old is an active Welsh international – he has ten senior caps to his name.

Understand a number of Championship clubs, including QPR, are considering making a move for Charlton defender Tom Lockyer. The Wales international, 25, is available on a free transfer after activating a clause in his contract #QPR #CAFC — Sean Gallagher (@Sean_Gallagher9) August 21, 2020

QPR have been in the market for a centre back since Grant Hall’s departure, and subsequent move to Middlesbrough this summer. The club is also expecting to lose Toni Leistner, leaving only Conor Masterson and Yoann Barbet in the middle.

They were strongly linked with Northampton Town’s Charlie Goode before he opted for Brentford, with Oxford United’s Rob Dickie also considered.

Lockyer though could be a good alternative, but Lee Bowyer and Charlton would likely hold out for a larger sum given their relegation, and ongoing boardroom battles leaving their own future uncertain.

The verdict

Although Charlton were poor last season, relegated on merit, they had a few players who impressed. Defensively, the likes of Lockyer and Dillon Phillips emerged as two players worthy of retaining their Championship status.

Lockyer would be a fine addition to QPR. He’s a real leader and an experienced one at that, and that leadership at the back is something QPR need after Hall’s exit – this move would go down well with fans.