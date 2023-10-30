Highlights Marti Cifuentes, currently managing Swedish side Hammarby IF, is one of the contenders for the managerial vacancy at QPR.

Cifuentes has managed Rubi, Sant Andreu, and Hospitalet in Catalonia and Danish club Aalborg BK.

While Cifuentes has had success with Hammarby IF, QPR may need a manager with experience in English football to turn their season around.

Spanish coach Marti Cifuentes is said to be a contender for the managerial vacancy at QPR, as per the Telegraph's Mike McGrath.

Marti Cifuentes has become the latest name to be linked with the managerial vacancy at Queen's Park Rangers, after the west London club decided to sack Gareth Ainsworth on Saturday.

The R's were defeated 2-1 by Leicester City on Saturday with the club now sitting 23rd in the Championship table, six points adrift of safety

Sabri Lamouchi and Neil Warnock are also said to be in talks with the Championship club, as per Alex Crook.

Who has Cifuentes managed before?

Marti Cifuentes is 41 years old and began his managerial career in 2013 with Rubi who are a Catalonian side currently in the sixth tier of Spanish football.

Following his spell at Rubi, he then went on to manage at Sant Andreu followed by Hospitalet who are both also from the Catalonia region.

In December 2020, he became the head coach of Danish outfit Aalborg BK.

Cifuentes stayed at Aalborg BK until midway through the 2021-22 campaign, at which point the club sat fourth in the Danish Superliga.

Upon leaving Aalborg BK, Cifuentes joined Swedish side Hammarby IF who he currently manages.

Cifuentes guided Hammarby IF to the 2022 Svenska Cupen final.

His side went on to lose on penalties to former European Cup finalists Malmo FF after the match finished 0-0.

Reaching the Cupen final was a remarkable achievement for Cifuentes and Hammarby IF but the best was still yet to come.

They finished third in the Allsvenskan league last season and were subsequently entered into the qualification stages for the 2023-24 UEFA Conference League.

According to Swedish outlet Sport Bladet, QPR were interested in Cifuentes before they appointed Michael Beale in 2022.

Could Cifuentes do a good job as QPR manager?

Potentially yes.

Marti Cifuentes has done very well with Hammarby IF in Sweden.

If Graham Potter's track record is anything to go by, it is possible to arrive in Championship management from Sweden and excel in English football.

After guiding Ostersund to the knockout stages of the Europa League 2017-18 campaign, where they were beaten on aggregate by Arsenal, Potter became Swansea boss prior to the 2018-19 season.

After impressing during his spell at the Swans in 2018-19, he went on to join Premier League side Brighton.

So the blueprint is in place for a young manager to arrive in the Championship from Sweden and do very well.

However, QPR have got ground to make up this season so now may not be the time to experiment with a boss who would be new to English football.

Perhaps chairman Amit Bhatia would be far more savvy to appoint a manager who knows both the club and the Championship inside out.

At this moment in time, Neil Warnock is probably the most sensible option QPR have to choose from but a manager such as Cifuentes could breathe new life into a team who has lost their sense of direction.