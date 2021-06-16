QPR lining up transfer swoop for 23-year-old Englishman

Queens Park Rangers are looking to sign Fortuna Sittard defender George Cox this summer, according to West London Sport.

The R’s are likely to be in the market for a new right-back and left-back this summer, with uncertainty surrounding Todd Kane’s future in West London.

The club have identified Cox as a target, after an impressive first season in the Netherlands following his move from Brighton and Hove Albion last summer.

Cox made 33 appearances in the Eredivisie in 2020/21, scoring five goals and registering five assists from left-back.

QPR quiz: One question about every player in the R’s’ first-team – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 18 How old is Seny Dieng? 24 25 26 27

The 23-year-old, who was born in Worthing, could now be set to return to England, despite having another two years left on his contract in England.

Cox’s only game time at Brighton came with their Under-23s’, spending time on loan at Northampton before moving to Fortuna Sittard, initially on loan before making a permanent switch.

The left-back has made 58 appearances for the club in all competitions, chipping in with 11 goal contributions in total.

The Verdict

I like the look of this potential signing.

Warburton is no stranger to unearthing gems, and Cox looks he could be a player who can make an impact for the R’s.

He looks to be attack-minded full-back who can chip in with a goal and set a few up, and he would provide great competition for Lee Wallace.

If they can negotiate a good price for him, then it would be a positive bit of business.