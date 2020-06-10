QPR lining up player agreement for end of season

According to London Football News, QPR are likely going to be able to agree a deal to keep Luke Amos at the club for the end of the season, with him currently on loan from Premier League side Tottenham.

The midfielder has been part of the squad for the duration of the campaign and could be part of the Hoops’ side that earns promotion back into the Premier League.

Indeed, they are currently just outside the play-off places with plenty of opportunities to get in it, and Mark Warburton is clearly looking to keep his squad together as much as possible.

Players on loan would normally be returning to their clubs at this stage but, with the season extended, it now looks as though agreements are being made to keep hold of players a little while longer.

The Verdict

Amos certainly has a part to play in the Hoops’ challenge this season and he’ll be hoping that he can be a hit in the final nine games of the campaign.

Whether Spurs are going to give him a chance next year is up for debate, and so with a good run in the final games of the campaign, perhaps he could earn a permanent move to west London or to another club at a similar level.