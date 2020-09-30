QPR lining up move for midfielder ahead of Deadline Day

QPR are reportedly eyeing a move for former Aston Villa winger Andre Green according to Football Insider.

Green is currently a free-agent after leaving Aston Villa when his contract expired in the summer of 2020, which brought an end to a 14-year spell with the club after progressing through their academy system.

He spent last year’s league campaign out on loan with Preston North end, before signing for Charlton Athletic on loan for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.

But his efforts were unable to stop the Addicks from being relegated into the third-tier of English football, as he briefly returned to Villa Park from his loan spell with Charlton.

Green left Aston Villa having made 49 appearances for the club, although his game time has been limited since they won promotion into the Premier League under the management of Dean Smith.

Football Insider claim that Green has offers from other clubs in the EFL, but QPR are believed to be leading the race to land his signature.

Mark Warburton’s side are currently sat 11th in the second-tier standings, and will be hoping they can make the necessary additions to their squad at the earliest of opportunities to challenge for a top-six finish this term.

QPR are set to return to action in the Championship this weekend, when they take Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, in what is likely to be a tricky test for the Hoops.

The Verdict:

I think this would be a very good signing for the Hoops.

There seems to be uncertainty as to whether Bright Osayi-Samuel will remain with the club, so it makes sense for QPR to target another winger.

They still need to fill the creative void left by Ebere Eze, and I think Green would be more than capable of doing just that if he signed for the club in the near future.

He has shown that he can perform to a high standard at this level with both Aston Villa and Preston North End in the past, so I like the sound of this potential deal for Mark Warburton’s side.