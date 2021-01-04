QPR line up high-profile managerial replacement as pressure builds on Mark Warburton’s position

Queens Park Rangers could be preparing to make a big decision regarding their manager.

The Hoops have endured a difficult season so far and find themselves sitting in 20th position in the Championship as a result.

With just two points separating them from the drop zone reports have suggested that Mark Warburton’s role could be under pressure as the QPR board start to feel a little bit anxious.

According to reports in The Sun, they may have already found the man who could replace him.

Tim Sherwood is currently a free agent and could be seen as the man to rescue QPR if they look to make a managerial change.

A close friend of director of football Les Ferdinand, Sherwood has experience at the highest level having spent time managing the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in his career to date.

Given his relationship with Ferdinand and Chris Ramsey, it’s a move that could make sense as they look for a swift upturn in results as QPR prepare for a big second half of the season.

The ultimate 2021 QPR quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 What area are QPR based in? North London East London South London West London

The Verdict

I’m not entirely sure that this is a move that will help the club out of their situation.

While he’s clearly a friend of Les Ferdinand we haven’t seen enough of Tim Sherwood as manager to suggest that he has what it takes to guide the club the safety.

The coming weeks will be vital for the Hoops and that means that it is essential that they get this appointment absolutely correct.