QPR legend sends Charlie Austin message to club’s hierarchy as West Brom striker’s future hangs in the balance

Kevin Gallen believes that QPR must move for Charlie Austin this summer if they’re to really challenge for promotion next term.

The fans’ favourite completed a move back to Loftus Road during the January transfer window and has made a significant impact to the team both on and off the pitch.

Austin has netted six times for the Hoops since the start of the year, and with his West Brom contract due to expire at the end of the season, it seems that he has a big decision to make over his future.

A return to QPR has to be an option for the 31-year-old, and according to former striker Gallen, this would be a real signal of intent from the Hoops’ board.

Speaking to West London Sport, Gallen said: “I think it’s important if they want to have ambitions to get promoted, because there’s no doubt Charlie Austin in the Championship and at QPR is a quality striker. He will get you goals, which he has proven since he came in January.

“It’s quite a big moment for QPR. Are they going to back the manager and really go for it?

“It’s a big summer for QPR. Are the board going to say ‘We’re going to have a right go this season’?

“Mark Warburton will be saying ‘Look what I’ve done when you give me quality players’.”

The verdict

What a deal this would be for QPR.

Charlie Austin is a real club favourite in W12 and it’s been a real shame that supporters haven’t been able to see him in the flesh since his return.

He has the chance to do something really special if he does come back to the club and surely that has to be appealing for him.